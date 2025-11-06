Premier Houston takes issue with order prohibiting poppies from being worn in certain court facilities

Premier Tim Houston. (Province of N.S. Photo)

HALIFAX: Premier Tim Houston is taking issue with an order that says the poppy is a political statement and thus prohibits individuals working in certain court facilities from wearing them.

He wrote about the issue on his official Facebook page.

“It has come to my attention that earlier this week there was an order issued prohibiting individuals working in certain court facilities from wearing poppies while on duty in those locations. This order was issued under the guise that the poppy is somehow a ‘political statement.’

“This is disgusting.

“The poppy is not a political statement. It is a symbol of remembrance and respect for the fallen and those who served and continue to serve our country. Poppies have been worn in Canada since 1921.”

Houston continued.

“We have courts and a democracy because of the courage of those who are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice in pursuit of, and in defence of, the very rights and freedoms we enjoy.

“The judges who issued this order are wrong.

“While I respect the independence of the judiciary, I respect veterans, the very people who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our country, our values and our democracy, more.

“It is not lost on me that our veterans fought so we can enjoy the freedoms the courts uphold.

“That’s why I find it impossible to believe any judge would ban a symbol of respect for the fallen, our veterans and their families.

I stand firmly behind anyone who wants to wear a poppy in their workplace.

Because of the actions of these judges, if necessary, I will introduce The Nova Scotia Remembrance Observance Act that will enshrine the right to wear a poppy in the workplace from November 1 to November 11.