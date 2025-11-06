OP-ED: Halifax must act on Fall River’s water challenges

MLA Brian Wong (Dagley Media photo)

The following is an Op-Ed submitted by Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank MLA Brian Wong

Fall River is a well-loved community in Nova Scotia, known for its lakes, trails and beauty.

For too long, residents have faced an issue that reflects years of municipal inaction. Wells are running low, water deliveries have become routine, and the community is rightly frustrated. This is not new.

According to the Department of Environment and Climate Change, the Fall River area has the worst water levels in Nova Scotia. Still, HRM has not invested in water infrastructure necessary to keep pace with our growth.

It is a challenge that has been deferred and discussed, time and time again – while conditions have continued to worsen.

Meanwhile, families are doing what they can on their own. They’ve been improving and deepening their wells and even drilling new ones. They’ve been conserving water, and they continue to adjust to the worsening reality in their daily lives.

Residents should not have to contend alone with an issue that requires coordinated council leadership and strategic HRM investment.

The Houston Government is continuing to plan and address infrastructure needs to match Nova Scotia’s growth. Halifax has the tools to act – and that authority must be exercised with keen foresight and accountability.

With so many families struggling to maintain basic water access, it is fair to question if Council’s decisions have kept pace with Fall River’s reality.

The Province’s Groundwater Observation Well Network confirms what residents have long known: water levels in the area are in steady decline.

The evidence for this is clear, and the need for action is pressing. Halifax Water and municipal leadership must confront this issue directly, with clear timelines and transparent communication, instead of repeating the same cycle of studies and stalled outcomes.

The people of Fall River deserve action, not more mere discussion. The Municipal Council has the authority to move this issue forward, and it is their responsibility to do so – and with urgency.

Halifax and Halifax Water must ensure that reliable infrastructure supports community needs.

Addressing these water challenges will ensure that Fall River can continue to grow responsibly, with reliable infrastructure that supports both residents and future development. That progress starts with municipal leadership that treats water security as a priority, not an afterthought.

MLA Brian Wong, Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank

—————————————————————————-