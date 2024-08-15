Pride crosswalk all about being inclusive, Deagle Gammon says

FALL RIVER: Motorists and pedestrians may have noticed a newly painted crosswalk at Highway 2 near the lights by the Fall River Plaza.

A Pride-coloured crosswalk was painted on the side before the entrance to the Sobeys shopping plaza (coming from Waverley.)

Deputy Mayor Cathy Deagle Gammon was asked to speak about it in an interview with The Laker News.

“There is a program within HRM that the Business Improvement Districts supports and HRM does and Councillors can with district funding,” said Deagle Gammon.

“It’s an opportunity to be inclusive, to show and to demonstrate that you’re an inclusive community.”

Deagle Gammon said when that opportunity came forward, she requested that there would be one crosswalk that is pride in Fall River.

“At the end of the day, it didn’t cost a lot of money,” she said. “But what I do think that the value of it is that people need to know that they are accepted, that it’s inclusive.

“It’s one thing to say it, but it’s something else to demonstrate it. I believe that the crosswalk demonstrates it’s one small thing.”

“It’s one small way to say we’re an inclusive community. “