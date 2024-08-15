Federal government supporting Dartmouth business establish new processing facility

DARTMOUTH: A business in Dartmouth is receiving a federal government repayable contribution of half-a-million dollars to support new food production equipment that will help it establish a processing facility.

At the announcement on Aug. 13, Dartmouth-VCole Harbour MP Darren Fisher announced $500,000 to Tripoli Holdings (Mezza Lebanese Kitchen).

Fisher was joined by Halifax West MP Lena Metlege Diab, and made the announcement on behalf of Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for ACOA.

The contribution supports the acquisition of new semi-automated food production equipment, helping the longstanding family business establish a 15,000 square foot processing facility in Dartmouth.

Following rapid growth in recent years, the company’s previous facility reached full capacity. The new space will process food for its restaurants across the maritimes, and for 20 new planned locations, major wholesalers and institutions like hospitals and universities.

By boosting productivity five-fold, reducing waste and diversifying the company’s offerings, the project will help Mezza Lebanese Kitchen continue to grow in the food and beverage space.

The announcement further demonstrates the Government of Canada’s commitment to helping job creators future-proof their businesses, build resiliency, and prepare for growth, said a release.

Quotes

“Family businesses like Mezza Lebanese Kitchen are at the heart of communities in the HRM.

“Your federal government is focused on helping our homegrown businesses expand, reach new customers, and create new jobs in their communities.”

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister

responsible for ACOA

“I’m pleased that Mezza Lebanese Kitchen is putting down new roots here in Dartmouth to roll out plans for growth—and they’re not stopping here.

If the past 34 years have been any indication, we can expect to see Mezza serve up fresh thinking, business innovation, and continued strides forward in the years ahead.

“We can’t wait to see what they do next.”

Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour

“Mezza Lebanese Kitchen has transformed family recipes and traditions into a success story that makes our community proud. They embody the spirit of fearless innovation that helps businesses weather challenges and accelerate growth.

“We’re pleased to support Mezza as they make big moves to accelerate further, launching the family business into new corners of the food and beverage industry.”

The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Member of Parliament for Halifax West

“Our new 15,000 square foot facility is a heartfelt testament to our dedication to Atlantic Canada.

“For 35 years, this community has embraced our family-owned business, and we are deeply committed to giving back by creating jobs and fostering growth.

“This partnership with ACOA is not just about business; it’s about community and shared dreams.

“Thank you for believing in our vision and supporting us through this journey.”

– Peter Nahas, Co-Founder/Chief Concept Officer, Mezza Lebanese Kitchen