Province confirms Avian influenza found in goose in N.S.

HALIFAX: The Department of Natural Resources is notifying the public that avian influenza has been detected in Nova Scotia.

On Friday, January 28, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency confirmed a Canada goose in the Grand Desert area of Halifax Regional Municipality tested positive.



Avian influenza is a viral infection that can spread easily and quickly among birds.

There are at least 15 types of avian influenza. Some wild bird species, such as ducks, can carry the virus and infect other birds without getting sick themselves. Other bird species are more likely to become severely ill and die when infected with some types of avian influenza.



As a general guideline, the public should not handle live, sick or dead wild birds. People should contact the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables at 1-800-565-2224 to report sick or dead birds.



The Province is working with the federal government and other agencies to monitor and respond to the situation.

Quotes:

“Avian influenza poses little risk to people, but the virus is highly infectious and potentially deadly in wild and domestic birds. We urge the public to avoid feeding or handling wild birds like ducks, geese, pheasants, pigeons and gulls to prevent disease spread.”

– Bob Petrie, Director of Wildlife, Natural Resources and Renewables



Quick Facts:

— birds which meet testing criteria will be collected and sent to the lab at the Atlantic Veterinary College in Charlottetown

— avian flu has been detected recently in other parts of Canada and the eastern United States