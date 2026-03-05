Public safety, emergency preparedness session for businesses coming up

Calvin Byard, Manager of Protective Services and the RCMP, is pictured. (MEH photo)

ELMSDALE: Business members are encouraged to mark their calendars for an important session on public safety coming up later this month.

Manager of Protective Services and the RCMP, Calvin Byard, for the Municipality of East Hants will be covering essential strategies for businesses to keep employees and the public safe during the March 25 session.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the East Hants Aquatic Centre (community meeting room)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Topics include:

– Emergency preparedness action plans (power outages, fire, severe weather, dangerous situations)

– Employee safety and de-escalation techniques, responding to Harassment or violence toward staff

– Crime prevention: shoplifting, fraud, suspicious behavior, loitering, damage

– Public safety alerts and crisis communication

Register here: easthants.ca/event/preparedness-workshop

(MEH photo)