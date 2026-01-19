Ralph twins headed to MSVU Mystics women’s basketball team

No. 3 Isabel Ralph of LHS Dragons yells play instructions to teammates as she brings the ball up the court. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: The Mount Saint Vincent University (MSVU) Mystics women’s basketball team are getting a double dose of offensive and defensively talented players from Lockview High.

Emily and Isabel Ralph have officially committed to the MSVU Mystics women’s basketball program, giving the Mystics a pair of versatile, high-character wing players from the local community.

Emily Ralph, a Fall River resident and soon-to-be Lockview alum, will join the Mystics while pursuing a degree in Child and Youth Studies.

A wing player, Emily has developed her game not only with Lockview but also through spring and summer competition with Preston Elite, Thunder and the 2024 U16 Basketball Nova Scotia provincial team.

“Basketball has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember,” Emily said, adding that continuing at the university level “means so much” to her.

She also noted that being able to take this step alongside her sister makes the experience even more special.

Mystics head coach Mark Forward said Emily’s commitment reflects years of growth he has witnessed firsthand.

“Emily brings an outstanding work ethic and a high compete level to the court,” Forward said. “She excels in offensive rebounding, ball handling and shooting, and her versatility allows her to play multiple positions and impact the game in a variety of ways.

“Beyond her on-court abilities, she is a high-character student-athlete and an excellent teammate.”

Isabel Ralph, also from Fall River, will join the Mystics in the 2026–27 season and, like her sister, plans to study Child and Youth Studies.

A physical and competitive wing, Isabel has likewise played with Preston Elite, Thunder and the 2024 U16 BNS provincial team.

“We are excited to welcome Isabel,” Forward said. “She brings great energy on both ends of the floor, is an active rebounder offensively and defensively, a strong defender and a good shooter.

“She is very coachable, plays with responsibility and can contribute in multiple roles. She is also a strong student and excellent teammate.”

Isabel said she has followed the Mystics program for years and was drawn to its culture.

“I’ve always been interested in the program, so when I was given this opportunity, I felt a huge sense of excitement knowing I’ll be entering a positive and hardworking environment,” she said.

“I’m also thrilled to be pursuing a program focused on supporting youth, which is something I care deeply about.”

With the Ralph sisters committing together, the Mystics add not only skill and versatility, but also a strong family connection, and Fall River representation, to their program.