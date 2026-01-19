Metro West Force U13AAA girls sweep pair of games in Cape Breton

Hockey pucks on ice. (Pexels.com photo)

SYDNEY, CAPE BRETON: The Metro West Force U13 AAA girls came to Cape Breton, enjoyed some world women’s hockey and went back home across the Canso Causeway with four points.

The MWF Red team picked up 1-0 and 5-2 wins over their rival the Cape Breton Blizzard in game action on the weekend.

The games were played at the all-female only Kehoe Forum at CBU.

Metro West Force Red is gearing up to head to Quebec as the Halifax Mooseheads representative as Jr. Mooseheads for the 66th PeeWee International Tournament in Quebec city this February.

In the weekend opener, Amelia Damczyk shutout the opposition with some big saves.

Flora Black had the lone goal in the game.

Emy Rimmer picked up the single helper on the goal.

The goal was scored at 10:18 of the first period.

Metro West had six penalty minutes, while the Blizzard totalled eight minutes.

On Sunday, the game saw Grace Berrigan have the hot hand scoring twice and adding a helper for the winners.

Single markers were credited to Summer Rose; Isla Carson; and Paige Larade.

Assists went to Berrigan; Flora Black; and Emy Ringer.

Emerson MacLellan earned the goaltending win between the pipes.

The team enjoyed taking in the 2026 U18 Women’s World Hockey championship semifinal; game on Saturday night between Czechia and Canada.