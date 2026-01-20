The Laker News

Sports

Dragons boys come up just short in loss to Grammar on Senior Night

ByPat Healey

Jan 20, 2026 #basketball, #Beaver Bank, #Dragons, #Fall River, #LHS, #Lockview High, #Zach Doucette
The Senior (Grade 12) players on the Lockview High Dragons boys hoops team were recognized at their game on Tuesday night. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: Zach Doucette led the Lockview High Dragons charge on Tuesday night, but it just wasn’t enough.

Doucette scored 14 points in the first half and 28 overall as the Lockview High Dragons took a 29-25 lead into halftime.

However, whatever the Halifax Grammar coach said to his troops worked as they rebounded for the four point win by a score of 95-91 at the Fall River-based school.

It was a game of momentum shifts, with 12 lead changes throughout the game.

With the score 61-60, Grammar went on a nine-point run and never looked back to pick up the victory.

Riley Skeete led the team with eight assists.

The Dragons also had contributions from Isaiah Page (17 points), Maerek Stach (15 points), and Jack Pickett (11 points).

It was Senior Night for six of the teams players as they hit the court for their final regular season high school basketball game.

Those players were: # 9 Owen Paris, #4 Colin McCurdy, #15 Cameron Parks, #3 Will Carter, #1 Josiah Schofield, and # 11 Isaiah Page.

