Senior Penguins take home-and-home set over Pipers in NSSHL play

PICTOU COUNTY: The East Hants Sr. Penguins improved their win total to 12 with a pair of victories over the Pictou County Pipers.

The two Nova Scotia Senior Hockey League teams played a home-and-home set last weekend, with the first game at the Pictou County Wellness Centre on Friday night followed by a Saturday night date in the Keith Miller Arena at the East Hants Sportsplex.

East Hants won the first game 5-1, before routing the Pipers 10-2 before the home fans in Lantz.

Andrew Shewfelt was the man with the hot hand recording six points, including two goals, over the weekend set.

Against the Pipers in Pictou County on Friday, five different goalscorers found the back of the net in the win.

Taylor Burke led the attack with a goal and two assists in the win.

Single goals came from Regan Spears; Garrett Holmes; Andrew Shewfelt; and Jordan Wentzell.

Assists went to Spears; Shewfelt; Wentzell; Will Thompson; and Jimmy Scullion.

Jett Miller stopped 17 of 18 shots he faced in goal for the victory.

In Lantz just over 24 hour later, the result was the same but the score was more lopsided, and the game included a little rough stuff and fisticuffs.

East Hants used a five goal second period to blow open a 4-0 lead and make it 9-1 after 40 minutes.

The Pens had five players who contributed a goal and two helpers apiece. Those players were Andrew Shewfelt; Cam Pound; Ty Hunter; Regan Spears; and Jordan Wentzell.

Other players with single markers were Cedric Ralph; Tyler Pike; Jon Mason; Nick Goodwin; and Connor Rogers.

Assists went to Taylor Burke and Jimmy Scullion each with two assists, while single helpers came from Riley Spears; Devin Meagher; Will Thompson; and Ryan Daley.

Bryan Gillis was solid between the pipes stopping 18 of 20 pucks he faced for the win between the pipes.

The Pens are back in action on Friday night when they host their rival Truro Bearcats in Lantz at 7:30 p.m.

East Hants has just five regular season games left.