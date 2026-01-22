The Laker News

MacLean powers offence, McLauchlan solid between pipes in Jr C Pens victory

ByPat Healey

Jan 22, 2026 #East Hants, #East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins, #Nathan Langille, #Nolan McLauchlan, #Sackville Knights, #Sam Rogers
The Pens celebrate a goal. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: A three goal third period broke open a close game as the East Hants Ryson Cionstruction Penguins skated to a 6-2 home ice victory on Saturday night.

The N.S. Jr C hockey league game against the Sackville Knights was played at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Garrett MacLean powered the offence with two goals and two assists in the game.

League points leader Sam Rogers added two goals and chipped in with a helper for the winners as well.

Single tallies came from Jacob Edwards and Noah Sutherland.

Assists came from Sutherlancd; Edwards; Ethan Hines; Nathan Langille; Duncan MacMullin; and Chase MacDonald.

Nolan McLauchlan was tall between the pipes turning in a solid 33 save outing on 35 shots in the contest.

East Hants had two power-play goals in the game.

The Pens are on the road for a pair of games this weekend as they battle the South West Storm on Saturday and Sunday in Barrington.

