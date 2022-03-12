LATTIES BROOK: A break-and-enter was reported to East Hants RCMP on March 4.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said a resident in Latties Brook called police to inform them that their cottage had been broken in to.

“The caller reported that some time over the previous two weeks, the culprit(s) forcibly entered their cottage,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “They had removed several DeWalt brand hand-held power tools and a Honda EU2000 generator.”

He said the estimated value of the stolen items was approximately $3,000.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.