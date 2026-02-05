RCMP investigating youths for sexual offences following hockey hazing incidents

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

COLCHESTER COUNTY: Three youths have been arrested as part of a sexual assault investigation related to hazing incidents involving a hockey team in the Truro area, Colchester County RCMP said.

A spokesperson from the force said that on Jan. 30 a youth reported being assaulted during a private team gathering in October 2025.

The Colchester County District RCMP Community Action Team immediately began an investigation, which included statements from multiple witnesses.

Investigators gathered information indicating offences had occurred at other locations and that these incidents involved other victims and witnesses.

“From the moment this was reported, we acted using a trauma‑informed approach,” said S/Sgt. Marc Rose, District Commander, Colchester County District RCMP.

“Our priority was the well-being of the youths involved, and we ensured investigators with specialized training in interviewing children and youth were engaged.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

On February 3, three youths were arrested without incident.

One youth is facing charges of Sexual Assault with a Weapon, Sexual Assault, and Assault with a Weapon.

A second youth is facing charges of Sexual Assault with a Weapon, Sexual Assault, and Assault with Choking.

The third youth is facing a single charge of Sexual Assault with a Weapon.

Investigators believe there may be other victims who’ve not yet come forward, including some who may reside outside of Colchester County.

“We recognize how painful and distressing this is for the youths who’ve been harmed, their families, the wider community,” said S/Sgt. Rose.

“We know some people may find it difficult to disclose what has happened.

“If there are other victims, we want them to know we’ll listen, we’ll support them, and we’ll take their experiences seriously. They can come forward safely and at their own pace.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Anyone with information is asked to call Colchester County District RCMP at 902-893-6820.

Survivors can speak with police about an incident at any time without needing to decide immediately whether to participate in the full investigative or court process.

Support services are available.

To remain anonymous, contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 2026-132126



