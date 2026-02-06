N.S. announces new program to support local beef

Minister of Agriculture Greg Morrow. (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: New funding for Nova Scotia cattle producers and processors will increase local beef processing and help producers manage their production costs.

Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow announced the support February 5, during meetings with cattle producers in Truro.

“We want to make sure producers have the support for the facilities, equipment and training they need to raise and process their cattle here at home and to make beef an affordable first choice for Nova Scotia consumers,” said Minister Morrow.

“These programs respond directly to what we’ve heard from industry, so they can produce more high-quality local beef.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

New programs under the Nova Scotia Beef Initiative include:

– Nova Scotia Beef Finishing Equipment Support Program

– funding for tools and equipment that help producers give their cattle the optimal rations for converting feed into weight gain as they prepare the cattle for market; the upgrades will help producers manage rising costs due to inflation and climate change and should increase the supply of local beef in the province

– Nova Scotia Beef Processing Program – funding for new and current abattoir owners for infrastructure and equipment to increase beef processing, including major upgrades to existing operations.

The programs will be administered by Perennia.



Quotes:

“Beef is a highly nutrient dense food, providing a concentrated source of essential nutrients which is important for the health and well-being of all Nova Scotians. Our climate and natural grass resources makes investing in the beef industry a benefit to all.

“In a world where food security, health and economic sustainability is increasingly important to our communities, the investment for added capacity to our beef processing facilities and to the finishing process of our cattle producers makes sense economically, socially and environmentally.”

— Dean Manning, beef producer and Chair, Nova Scotia Beef Initiative

ADVERTISEMENT:

“Perennia is very pleased to be working with the Department and industry on these two programs.

“The programs will support specific equipment at the farm level and the processing infrastructure and capacity to grow and process more beef here, generate more revenue in the industry, and make more amazing local beef available to Nova Scotians.”

— Lynne Godlien, CEO, Perennia



Quick Facts:

– the government has committed $1.5 million ($750,000 each) to the new programs

– there are more than 360 licensed beef producers in Nova Scotia; there are 10 provincially inspected beef abattoirs and 86 licensed meat processing facilities

– Nova Scotia’s beef was valued at about $48 million in 2025

– there are eight provincially owned community pastures for use by beef farmers, encompassing about 3,156 hectares (7,800 acres)

– Perennia Food and Agriculture Corp. is a provincial development agency that supports growth, transformation and economic development in Nova Scotia’s agriculture, seafood, and food and beverage sectors