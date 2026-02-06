Cole Butcher partners with Riverside Speedway for NASCAR Truck Series sponsorship

Cole Butcher's no. 13 ThorSport truck in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. (ThorSport/Submitted photo)

ANTIGONISH: Riverside International Speedway management announced Feb. 5 a partnership with Nova Scotia’s Cole Butcher as he embarks on a full-time NASCAR racing career, starting on February 13 at Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

The partnership will see Riverside as a sponsor on Butcher’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series No. 13 ThorSport Racing Ford F-150 for the full 25-race season, with events all over the United States and concluding in November at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida.

With the sponsorship, fans will see Riverside branding primarily on the tailgate of Butcher’s truck, promoting the facility and its events – and at the same time proudly helping to support the first Nova Scotian to ever compete full-time on one of NASCAR’s top-tier series.

“I look forward to representing one of the best short tracks in Canada this season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series,” said Butcher, who is from Porter’s Lake.

“I can’t thank Donald (Chisholm, track owner) and the whole Riverside family enough.”

Cole Butcher with the tail of the truck listing Riverside as a sponsor. (Submitted photo)

Besides the truck sponsorship, the Riverside partnership with Butcher will see him racing at the popular 1/3-mile oval just outside of Antigonish for two of his three scheduled Canadian events this year.

He will race at Riverside on June 27 and September 12, where he will wheel his familiar No. 53 in Maritime Pro Stock Tour races. Butcher has multiple wins in Pro Stock and Legends cars at Riverside.

Fans can expect to see contesting and more unique and exclusive Cole Butcher opportunities in partnership with Riverside International Speedway as the season progresses.

“We’ve watched Cole grow his racing career over the past 15+ years,” said Joan Roue, Riverside manager. “It’s exciting to see him embark on this chapter of his career, and, for us, it’s an opportunity to give back to Maritime stock car racing while at the same time providing fans and well-wishers the chance to see him at home this year.

“As fellow Nova Scotians and race fans ourselves, we’re proud of what he’s accomplished – it’s a testament to the calibre of talent we have here in the Maritimes. We wish Cole all the best in his NASCAR career.”

Additional sponsors on Butcher’s No. 13 NASCAR truck will be announced by Butcher/ThorSport Racing.

Cole Butcher’s NASCAR Truck Series schedule for this year can be found at www.thorsport.com. F

ans can follow Cole Butcher on Facebook, X, and Instagram, with links available on his bio page of the ThorSport Racing website.