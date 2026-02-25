RCMP Traffic Unit reports increased traffic stops, enforcement activity

An RCMP officer checks the speeds on vehicles passing by. (RCMP photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: The RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment (HRD) Traffic Unit has recorded a steady increase in traffic stops and enforcement activity over the past several months, with the most significant rise occurring in January and February.

Between January 1 and February 24, officers conducted 1,381 traffic stops, issued 1,009Summary Offence Tickets, and completed 128 proactive patrols. These numbers represent the highest enforcement levels observed in recent reporting periods.

Speeding infractions made up 23% of the tickets issued in January while February saw that number rise to 32% of all tickets issued.

Administrative infractions, such as expired vehicle registration, expired safety inspection and no insurance accounted for approximately 40% of all tickets issued for both months.

“These numbers reflect the work our officers are doing every day to address unsafe driving and keep our roads safe,” said Cpl. Bobby Bambury of the RCMP HRD Traffic Unit.

“Increased enforcement is a direct response to the behaviours we’re seeing on the roads, and is also guided in part by the reports we receive every day from the communities we serve.

“We’ll continue to be visible and proactive to reduce collisions and improve safety for everyone.”

Safe driving is a shared responsibility on roadways.

“Every day, our officers see the impact that speeding, impaired driving, and distracted driving have on our communities,” says Cpl. Bambury.

“These behaviours put lives at risk, including your own. We’re asking all motorists to slow down, stay focused, and make safe choices behind the wheel.”