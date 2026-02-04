RCMP warning of counterfeit $50s appearing across Nova Scotia

Counterfeit $50 bills make their rounds in East Hants and other areas of N.S. (RCMP photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: Nova Scotia RCMP’s Commercial Crime Section is warning the public about an increase in counterfeit $50 Canadian bank notes being circulated throughout the province.

In the past month, the Nova Scotia RCMP has received at least eight separate reports of high-quality counterfeit $50 bank notes being used to purchase goods and services in the counties of Colchester, East Hants, West Hants, Kings, and Lunenburg.

These notes, which all have identical serial numbers, are made from a similar plastic to that used by genuine currency, and include a holographic sticker meant to imitate genuine embedded security measures.

The holographic stripe on the one side can be peeled off.

“In Canada, it’s an offence to knowingly use or possess counterfeit money,” said Cpl. Mitch Thompson of the Commercial Crime Section. “And if you unknowingly accept counterfeit cash as legal tender, you can’t be reimbursed; you’re on the hook for the loss.

“Being familiar with the security features of genuine bank notes will help you spot counterfeits at a glance, protecting yourself from fraud.”

If accepting cash, Nova Scotians are encouraged to check the bank notes to ensure they’re proper legal tender.

Resources on how to verify a bank note’s security features can be found on the Bank of Canada’s website: www.bankofcanada.ca/banknotes/counterfeit-prevention.

Counterfeit $50 is shown. (RCMP photo)

Nova Scotians are encouraged to contact their nearest RCMP detachment or local police to report crime, including the exchange of counterfeit currency, in their communities.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or using the P3 Tips app.

