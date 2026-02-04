The Laker News

East Hants

An Interview with a Jr B Penguin – Cole and Braedy

ByPat Healey

Feb 4, 2026 #Braedy Kirton, #Cole Allaire, #East Hants Bitars Ristorante Penguins, #East Hants Minor Hockey, #EHMHA, #Jr B Pens, #Lantz, #mini Penguin interview
Cole interviews Braedy. (Submitted photo)

LANTZ: The following is a special being done in partnership with an East Hants Minor Hockey team whose players will interview various players on the East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins.

Mini Penguin Interviewer: Cole Allaire (EHMHA U7-1)

Jr. B Penguin: Braedy Kirton

Question 1: What is your favorite hockey team?

Answer: I would have to say the Edmonton Oilers

Question 2: How long have you been playing hockey?

Answer: I think 8 years, this is my 8th year playing

Question 3: Who is your favorite hockey player?

Answer: Brandon Hagel (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Thanks Cole and Braedy for doing this! Watch for more in the coming weeks.

By Pat Healey

Related Post

East Hants

Penguins survive scare from winless Pipers in senior hockey action

Feb 3, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants

Councillor MacPhee issues public apology following Code of Conduct review

Feb 2, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants

Groundhog Day cancelled due to blowing snow forecast

Feb 1, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

East Hants

An Interview with a Jr B Penguin – Cole and Braedy

February 4, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured

New first-time homebuyers program reduces minimum down payment

February 3, 2026 Pat Healey
News

Chender releases statement on province’s new homebuyers program

February 3, 2026 Pat Healey
Sports

Durno, Brown, Caissie power Jr B Penguins to two win NSJHL weekend

February 3, 2026 Pat Healey