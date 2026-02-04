An Interview with a Jr B Penguin – Cole and Braedy

Cole interviews Braedy. (Submitted photo)

LANTZ: The following is a special being done in partnership with an East Hants Minor Hockey team whose players will interview various players on the East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins.



Mini Penguin Interviewer: Cole Allaire (EHMHA U7-1)



Jr. B Penguin: Braedy Kirton



Question 1: What is your favorite hockey team?



Answer: I would have to say the Edmonton Oilers



Question 2: How long have you been playing hockey?



Answer: I think 8 years, this is my 8th year playing



Question 3: Who is your favorite hockey player?



Answer: Brandon Hagel (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Thanks Cole and Braedy for doing this! Watch for more in the coming weeks.