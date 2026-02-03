Penguins survive scare from winless Pipers in senior hockey action

The East Hants Sr Penguins celebrate a goal in a recent home game against Truro in Lantz. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: A two goal third period lifted the East Hants Senior Penguins to a come-from-behind victory in a see-saw game with the Pictou County Pipers on Saturday night in Lantz.

The Nova Scotia Senior Hockey League game was played at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex.

It was a back and forth game through it all until the third when the Pens blanked Pictou County and scored two of their own for the victory.

Captain Taylor Burke came through in the clutch with a goal at 16:59 of the final stanza that stood as the game winner. It was his hat trick goal.

East Hants held the fort int he third allowing just five Piper shots on goalie Bryan Gillis.

Besides Burke’s offensive flare, goals came from Tyler Noseworthy; Brett Armstrong; and Riley Spears.

Assists went to Andrew Shewfelt and Regan Spears with two each.

Single helpers came from Armstrong; Spears; Ryan Daley; Will Thompson; Nick Goodwin; and Cam Pound.

Gillis turned away 23 of 28 shots he faced for the goaltending victory.

East Hants peppered Pictou goalie Andrew MacLeod with 61 pucks on net, and he stopped 55 of them to give his winless Pipers a shot to grab their first win of the season.

Antigonish was to face East Hants in Lantz on Sunday night in a makeup game but due to the storm/road conditions it was postponed. No new date has been announced yet.

The Pens and Truro Bearcats renew their rivalry on Friday night at Colchester Legion Stadium in Truro. Game time for the puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.