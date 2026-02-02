Councillor MacPhee issues public apology following Code of Conduct review

Shubenacadie-Indian Brook councillor for the Municipality of East Hants Carl MacPhee was found to have breached the code of conduct for councillors, and has apologized. (Submitted/MEH photo)

ELMSDALE: Municipality of East Hants Warden Eleanor Roulston read a report to council outlining the findings of a code of conduct complaint involving Councillor Carl MacPhee, following an independent investigation.

Roulston explained that council received the complaint from a member of the public on Oct. 2, 2025, prior to provincial changes that later removed the ability for public complaints under the municipal code of conduct.

As a result, council was required to proceed under the existing rules in place at the time.

According to the report, the independent investigator found the allegations against MacPhee, who was deputy warden at the time, to be substantiated.

The investigation concluded that several comments made by MacPhee did not meet the behavioural expectations outlined in the Code of Conduct for Municipal Elected Officials. It did not indicate what the comments were or what discussion they occurred on.

Roulston said council reviewed the investigator’s findings and determined there was a breach of the code.

The report stated the comments failed to demonstrate respect for fellow council members, the democratic process and the public, and risked diminishing public confidence in council and the municipality.

While acknowledging that MacPhee had demonstrated remorse and had previously apologized to one colleague, Roulston noted this did not negate the breach.

As a result, council imposed sanctions outlined in the code, including requiring MacPhee to issue a written public apology and complete additional code of conduct training through the Municipal Clerk’s Office.

The report will remain part of the public record.

Councillor Carl MacPhee then addressed council, apologizing publicly for his remarks.

MacPhee said the comments were disrespectful and confirmed he had previously apologized to Councillor Keith Rhyno.

He extended that apology to council and to members of the public watching in person or via livestream, saying he recognizes the importance of following the procedures required for council to operate democratically and committed to doing better.

Warden Roulston indicated no further action was required beyond the outlined sanctions, noting staff would arrange the required training.

Councillor Keith Rhyno then spoke, confirming he accepted MacPhee’s apology and thanked him for it.