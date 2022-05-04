RCMP warning of scam threatening deportation and arrest

HALIFAX: RCMP in Halifax District are warning the public of a phone scam, taking place in the Halifax Regional Municipality, instructing individuals to transfer money abroad.

On May 3, Halifax District RCMP received a complaint of a fraud where a man was instructed to send money by wire transfer. Officers learned that a man was contacted by a scammer(s) pretending to represent a foreign company.

The scammer(s) informed the man that his personal information had been compromised abroad and he would face deportation and arrest.

The man was instructed by the scammer(s) to call a specific phone number who pretended to be a foreign police service. An amount of $100,000 was sent by wire transfer.

The scammer(s) spoke mandarin throughout the communications.

Police are reminding the public to protect themselves against frauds in the following ways:

Do not send money, gift cards, Bitcoin or anything else of value to someone you’ve never met in-person;

Do not give personal or financial information in response to a request that you didn’t expect.





If you have a feeling that something is not right, it is best to trust your gut and stop communicating with that person.

Scammers can be very persistent and convincing. Being defrauded is never the victim’s fault. If you have been defrauded, you are not alone.

If in doubt, hang up or delete and do not continue communication. Anyone who suspects they have been targeted in a phone or computer scam is encouraged to contact their local police, and also the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online at https://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm.

File # 2022-51871