sARL riders raising money for dog rescue in final 2021 race weekend

ATLANTIC MOTORSPORT PARK: The Society of Atlantic Roadracing League (sARL) is looking to make their final round of the 2021 race season at Atlantic Motorsport Park, near Shubenacadie, Sept. 25-26, count.

The organizers with the competition that sees motorcycle racers come together to compete is planning a fundraiser with all proceeds going to Good Bones Dog Rescue.

Ron Munroe, one of the officials with sARL, said the plan for the two is event is admission will be free, however they’re asking those who come for the weekend of racing to donate at the gate entry to the road course track.

There will be plenty of prizes as well to be won. So far sARL is donating track days as well as a spot in an HPRA, APD, Liberty CC as well as Steele Subaru and The Laker News to name a few are donating items. There are a few other businesses that are donating, Munroe said, but they would love to see more.

During the lunch break on both Saturday and Sunday they will be selling a limited amount of spots for everyday street riders in on street prepped bikes with street gear (i.e., helmet, gloves footwear that covers the ankles and a jacket being either leather or textile) to do four “parade” laps around the track in a group with racers guiding riders around.

On Saturday night, there will be a potluck for racers and their guests where they will again ask if anyone can that they donate to the cause.

“There will be plenty there to eat so if you show up hungry don’t worry about cooking just donate,” said Munroe.

Get out to AMP at 266 Racetrack Road in North Salem on Sept. 25-26 to watch some great motorcycle racing while supporting Good Bones Dog Rescue.