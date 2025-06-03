SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Weekly Racing Series recap May 30

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Here is the unofficial results from Scotia Speedworld on May 30, 2025.

There was a lot of great racing from the four divisions that took the track.

The Maritime Auto Glass Sportsman were off on May 30.

Weekly series racing gets back on track June 6 with Sportsman, Mini Stock, Beginner Bandolero and Legend cars on Bay Equipment Rentals night. Green flag goes at 7 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Bluenose Pools Beginner Bandolero:

1. 11 Addison Veinotte

2. 38 Jake Campbell

3. 55 Ben Turple

4. 15 Adlee Lively

5. 43 Ryder Smith

Heat 1: 11 Addison Veinotte

Bluenose Pools Outlaw Bandolero

1. 5 Ethan Hicken

2. 85 Bella Pashkoski

3. 2 Lily Whynot

4. 99 Bristol Matthews

5. 29 Brandon McGrath

Heat 1: 29 Brandon McGrath

ADVERTISEMENT:

United Mortgage Alliance Legend Division:

1. 3 Nathan Langille

2. 00 Caden Tufts

3. 23 Teagan Dempsey

4. 24 Ayden Christensen

5. 13 Aiden MacDonald

Heat 1: 00 Caden Tufts

Heat 2: 24 Ayden Christensen

Traction Mini Stock Division

1. 14 Darren Hodder

2. 44 Trevor Smith

3. 84 Ross Moore

4. 68 Mitch Hopkins

5. 10 Tim Wright

Heat 1: 88 Darrell Sullivan

Heat 2: 19 Billy Wright

Heat 3: 0 Jason Pickles