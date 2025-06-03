SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Weekly Racing Series recap May 30

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Here is the unofficial results from Scotia Speedworld on May 30, 2025.
There was a lot of great racing from the four divisions that took the track.
The Maritime Auto Glass Sportsman were off on May 30.
Weekly series racing gets back on track June 6 with Sportsman, Mini Stock, Beginner Bandolero and Legend cars on Bay Equipment Rentals night. Green flag goes at 7 p.m.
Bluenose Pools Beginner Bandolero:
1. 11 Addison Veinotte
2. 38 Jake Campbell
3. 55 Ben Turple
4. 15 Adlee Lively
5. 43 Ryder Smith
Heat 1: 11 Addison Veinotte
Bluenose Pools Outlaw Bandolero
1. 5 Ethan Hicken
2. 85 Bella Pashkoski
3. 2 Lily Whynot
4. 99 Bristol Matthews
5. 29 Brandon McGrath
Heat 1: 29 Brandon McGrath
United Mortgage Alliance Legend Division:
1. 3 Nathan Langille
2. 00 Caden Tufts
3. 23 Teagan Dempsey
4. 24 Ayden Christensen
5. 13 Aiden MacDonald
Heat 1: 00 Caden Tufts
Heat 2: 24 Ayden Christensen
Traction Mini Stock Division
1. 14 Darren Hodder
2. 44 Trevor Smith
3. 84 Ross Moore
4. 68 Mitch Hopkins
5. 10 Tim Wright
Heat 1: 88 Darrell Sullivan
Heat 2: 19 Billy Wright
Heat 3: 0 Jason Pickles