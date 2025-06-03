Green flag set to fly on Canadian Superbike series at AMP

ATLANTIC MOTORSPORT PARK: The second round of the Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship (CSBK) is set to hit the Atlantic region with the battle being contested for podium finishes in Nova Scotia at Atlantic Motorsport Park.

The CSBK event will take place at Atlantic Motorsport Park (AMP), near Shubenacadie, NS, June 6-8.

Dartmouth motorcycle dealership Pro Cycle will once again headline the sponsors for the event. Pro Cycle has been involved in the backing of most of the National Superbike events at Atlantic Motorsport Park over the years and is pleased to carry this tradition into the 2025 season.

“The Pro Cycle team is extremely proud to continue to put our name on the Canadian Superbike event at Atlantic Motorsport Park,” stated Justin Wiens, owner of Pro Cycle.

“We’re also excited to continue working alongside Canadian Kawasaki to help bring the CSBK Championship to the local racing fans.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Additional sponsorship for the 2025 Atlantic round comes from Canadian Kawasaki.

Kawasaki is no stranger to Superbike racing in Canada, having won more National Superbike championships than any other brand.

Fourteen-time Canadian champion Jordan Szoke heads the Kawasaki superbike effort and currently sits third in the

National championship standings after two podium finishes at the opening round in May.

The Atlantic race weekend is a full doubleheader round, meaning a full schedule of racing on both Saturday

and Sunday for all classes. Practice and Qualifying sessions are slated for Friday.

The complete weekend schedule of events can be found at CSBK.ca.

ADVERTISEMENT:

To kick off the race weekend, Pro Cycle will host its annual Fast Bikes Show-n-Shine at their Dartmouth Crossing store on Thursday evening (June 5) from 6PM – 8PM.

The show-n-shine traditionally draws a large crowd of local motorcyclists and offers a chance to win some great prizes, including weekend passes to the CSBK races and more.

Thursday evening is also an opportunity for fans to meet some of the stars of the CSBK series with many of the top Superbike riders expected to be on hand signing autographs.

Tickets for the Atlantic CSBK round are available at Early Bird pricing in-store at Pro Cycle and online at CSBK.ca.