Snow, Lemmon help Tigers roar to provincial girls’ rugby title

MILFORD: Behind star performances from Katie Lemmon and Mackenzie Snow, the Hants East Rural High (HERH) Tigers girl’s rugby team captured the School Sport Nova Scotia Rugby championship.

On a blustery and rain-threatening Saturday morning, the Tigers got ahead early 10-0, withstood a rally attempt by Central Kings, before pulling away for good and the 22-12 victory.

The win secured the championship banner and brought it back to East Hants.

HERH went undefeated during the provincial championships, played near Greenwood.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In the final, it was Katie Lemmon who scored two try’s and added a convert leading the attack.

Single try’s were scored by Dylan Casey and Rachel McCarthy.

The Tigers defence was up to the task as well keeping Central Kings at bay for most of the game, which HERH controlled from the first whistle to the final whistle.

The Tigers kicked off the provincials with a 31-0 beating of Glace Bay led by three try’s by Katie Lemmon.

MacKenzie Snow and Abby Harbers had one try each.

Snow added three conversion kicks in the win.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In the second game of the championship, HERH pulled out a 35-10 victory over West Kings.

MacKenzie Snow, Rachel McCarthy, Katie Lemmon, Abby Harbers, Summer Wilson, and Dani Wothers had the try’s for the Tigers.

Snow added five conversion kicks to power the Tigers victory.

That set up the championship final against Central Kings on Saturday morning.