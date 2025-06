LANTZ: The East Hants Sports Heritage Society has announced the induction class for the 2025 East Hants Sports Hall of Fame.

Wyatt Sanford, Eric White, Joel Isenor, Don Garden, and the 1985 East Hants Jr B Penguins are this year’s inductees.

The Induction Ceremony will be held Saturday, Oct 25th

It will take place at Maple Ridge Elementary School in Lantz.

More details are expected to follow from the society.