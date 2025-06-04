[drotate banner=”111″]

BEAVER BANK: A Beaver Bank hockey player is going to get a fair shot at showing what he can do in the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League.

After stops in Halifax and in Shawinigan where he didn’t seem to have good opportunities, Resse Peitzche was dealt to the Cape Breton Eagles on Tuesday by Shawinigan.

Along with Peitzsche, the Eagles also acquired a ninth-round pick in 2026 from the Cataractes in exchange for a ninth-round pick in 2025, originally belonging to Halifax, and a third-round pick in 2026, originally belonging to Chicoutimi.

Peitzsche was taken in the second round by the Halifax Mooseheads at the 2022 QMJHL Entry Draft.

The six-foot-one, 196-pound Peitzsche played a season-plus with the Mooseheads before being traded to the Cataractes.

In 190 games over three seasons in the QMJHL, Peitzsche has 28 goals and 60 points along with 28 penalty minutes and a +11 rating. He has two assists in 29 playoff games.

Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier told Jeremy Fraser of the Cape Breton Post that Peitzsche is a player the team liked since his days with the former Cole Harbour Wolfpack of the Nova Scotia Under-18 Major Hockey League.

“He was a high draft pick in the second round,” said Couturier.

“He’s an offensive guy, I think he had some missed opportunities, but he’s going to come here and bring three years’ experience in the league and get closer to home as well.”

Last season, Peitzsche had eight goals and 23 points along with eight penalty minutes and was +9 rating in 57 games.