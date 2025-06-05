FALL RIVER: FALL RIVER: The Fall River Fury U18 girls have returned home from the Volleyball Canada youth nationals with a=some hardware.

The Fury won silver, losing in the championship game to Newfoundland’s Loopers, but despite a hard-fought effort they lost earning silver.

The nationals happened May 22-25 in Edmonton, Alta. At the Expo Centre.

There was a total of 151 teams from across Canada at the nationals in the U18 division.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Day 1 of pool play the Fury battled with team Genesis from BC winning two straight sets.

The scores were 25-21 and 26-24.

In game two, they faced Fusion from Saskatchewan and won the first set 25-13, dropped the second set 28-26 and battled to win the tie breaking set 15-10.

Their only day one loss came to team Sturgeon from Alberta where the teams split the first two sets however Alberta took the tie breaker 15-8.

Saturday was power pool play where Fury won in two straight sets against team Fusion from NS, game 2 against team Alberta Vikings saw Fury drop sets 25-22 and 25-19.

Game three against team CBS NFLD saw Fury drop two close straight sets 25-23 and 25-21 ending the day with a win and two losses.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Fury entered Sunday morning tier championship play which was sudden death.

Keep winning to move on or your nationals time ends.

The quarter final match saw Fury meet team QCVC Elite out of Saskatchewan where the girls took the match to a tie breaker once again after both teams split the opening two sets. Fury came out on top with a 15-10 win in the tie breaking set.

This moved them into the semifinals where they faced team QTVC from Saskatchewan.

Fury won the first set 25-16. They found themselves down 25-10 in the second set when Fury found a second gear and fought back to a 25-23 win sending them Tier Championship

ADVERTISEMENT:

In the Tier championship, they met Loopers out of NFLD in the East Coast battle for the gold medal match.

The team fought hard however fell two straight sets 25-20 and 25-18 bringing home the silver medal.

The team was made up of: Head Coach Holly Hanes, Middle Allie MacDonald, Gore; right side Emelie Lutwick, Enfield; Left side Claire Richards, Fall River; Setter Brielle MacLennan, Beaver Bank; Middle Paige Ohearn, Fall River; Setter Kait MacDougall, Lantz; Left side Chloe Lapierre, Enfield; Middle Brianna Holowaty, Windsor; Assistant Coach Jason Richards, Fall River; Libero Liz Savoury, Elmsdale; Libero Paige Parlee, Windsor Junction; Left side Bailey Matheson, Sackville.

Assistant Coaches David Davis, Bedford; and Kennedy Boyd, Fall River/Bedford.