SUPERBIKES: First time visit to AMP sees podium finish for Torin Collins

ATLANTIC MOTORSPORT PARK: It might have been Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Series rookie phenom Torin Collins first visit to the track known as The Rollercoaster, but the way he sliced and diced his way to a podium result would make you think otherwise.

It was the first of two weekend races on the national series as they made their lone East Coast stop at Atlantic Motorsport Park near Shubenacadie. The weekend was held in conjunction with the local racing group Society of Atlantic Roadracing League (sARL).

The rider on board his SuperSport-spec Novalda Suzuki GSX-R750 battled with former teammate and national champion Jordan Szoke throughout the 22-lap feature, getting past the rider three times out of turn two, by using his bike to his advantage in being able to make the move he needed.

He managed to make three passes to get by Szoke on the three final laps each at the same corner as Szoke couldn’t do anything to hold off Collins in one of the most spirited battles seen all season long.

By finishing third that put Collins rare company, becoming the first middleweight machine on a Superbike podium since Jodi Christie finished second at ICAR in 2010.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Collins himself was as surprised as anyone to be on the podium given the disadvantage of him riding a SuperSport machine against the faster Superbikes.

“I didn’t know if I’d even race after getting taken out in SuperSport earlier. I had to clear my head and get over it, but I even surprised myself. I’m not sure what I’m doing up here,” said Collins on the podium to the crowd.

While the narrow, twisty nature of AMP has benefited SuperSport machines in the past, the stunning performance of Collins was the story of the day.

Collins said the race was all about refocusing after he was taken out in the SuperSport race.

“I really wanted to get some revenge in the Superbike,” he said. “I’m on a 750 bike so I knew on the straights I’d be at a disadvantage but battled hard and ended up on the podium.”

He had never been to AMP or Nova Scotia before this weekend. Both got big praise from the rider from Calgary, Alta.

“I’m learning the track, it’s a beautiful layout. I love the layout,” said Collins. “The bumps add a little bit of character to it.

“It’s my first time in Nova Scotia actually. I love it.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Sam Guerin leads Ben Young at the Rollercoaster. It was an exciting battle for the top two. (Ron O’Brien CSBK photo)

Early in the race as he was closing on Szoke, there was a bit of a wobble out of Collins as they entered turn one. He was asked about that.

“I went in a little bit too late, and the rear wheel got a bit light,” he said. ‘I saw Jordan as soon as I tried to turn in and had to back off.

“That’s racing, sometimes mistakes happen but you just have to put your head back down and refocus.”

He also spoke of his three daredevil moves to pass Szoke out of turn two.

“It’s a pretty tight corner,” he said. “One of my strengths as a rider is braking, so I knew I would be good at that, and my bike was a little lighter than theirs.

I knew I had to be aggressive to make those passes and I was aggressive.”

As for who won, it was Sam Guerin with the exciting victory ahead of Ben Young, the reigning national series champion, in a race that was a crowd-pleaser.

Jordan Szoke was fourth and Alex Dumas fifth.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Gray McKinnon is interviewed on top of the podium after his win. (Kira McWilliams photo)

In other class action, sARL veteran Gary McKinnon picked up another checkered flag winning the Super Sonic Road Race School Lightweight Sportbike division riding his no. 9.

This season marks McKinnon, who calls Debert home, his 50th-plus year of motorcycle racing. He is a mainstay of the regional series winning at The Rollercoaster quite often as well.

He travels to the national series races as well to compete against the best in Canada.

Some other notable results for regional riders included:

No. 50 Chris McCrea of Lower Coverdale, N.B. came home fifth in Amateur Superbike

Kristin Whitehead of Ketch Harbour was seventh in Amateur Superbike on the no. 196.

In Amateur SuperSport, McCrea was sixth; Michael Scott of Dartmouth on the no. 40 came home seventh and Whitehead was ninth in the 10-motorcycle field.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Hammonds Plains John Fraser drove the no. 8 machine to an eighth-place result in Pro Superbike out of a field of 23 riders.

Blaise Fougere of Dartmouth was ninth in Pro Superbike.

Milford’s Biallie Ives, who now calls Brookfield home, got out on track on the no. 6 after some mechanical gremlins limited his practice time to come home fifth in the Twin Cup class feature to end Saturday’s racing.

Baillie Ives of Milford on track at AMP. (Kira McWilliams CSBK photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

The Beefy Weiner was serving up lunch at Superbikes. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Kristin Whitehead. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)