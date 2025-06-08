Challenger Baseball gets support from fire department

GRAND LAKE: The Challenger Baseball program through LWF Baseball has got a big hit from a local organization.

The Wellington – Grand Lake and District Firefighters Association have generously donated $500 to support the Challenger Baseball program.

The support will help them provide an inclusive and welcoming environment where every athlete can shine.

The fire department was able to donate the money through support from the community in the N.S. Firefighters 5050 raffle.

Challenger baseball said businesses, organizations, and community members can support Challenger Baseball too — through donations, sponsorships, or volunteering. Every bit helps make a big impact.