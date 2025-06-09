PETTY INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY: Braden Langille left a good first impression in his debut on the Easy-Kleen Super Late Model Series field on Sunday afternoon.

With the FGI Industries Maritime Pro Stock Tour race at Petty International Raceway near Moncton washed out due to rain, and the SLMS series postponed from the week before to Sunday, Langille was among several from the Pro Stock Tour to take advantage of the move.

This allowed Langille, the wheelman of the no. 26 Coldstream Clear Distillery sponsored hot rod, and others to get in some extra track time at Petty, a track the Pro Stock Tour only goes to once, when their date is rescheduled for later this summer.

Other regulars from the PST to hit Petty with the SLMS were reigning SLMS champion Ashton Tucker; Enfield’s Gage Gilby; and Caden Tufts in the no. 44.

Tucker, from near Miramichi, took the lead from Langille on lap 42 in his no. 2 machine and never looked back.

Langille began the LV Auto & Repair 150 on the outside of the front row and led much of starting stint.

The Shubenacadie driver outdueled EIT Race Radio Pole Sitter Mike Rodgers in the no. 41 for the top spot.

He would try to stick with Tucker, but the no. 1 of Ryan Messer would eventually overtake Langille for the runner-up position.

At the checkered flag, it was Langille finishing in third place on the podium.

Gilby was in the top 10 at one point during the race late but fell back and came home in 14th place. Tufts was 16th.

The SLMS series goes for race two in PEI on June 14. It’s unknown if Langille or the others from the Pro Stock Tour will cross the Confederation Bridge for the race at Oyster Bed Speedway. Green flag is at 6 p.m.