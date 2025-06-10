SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Noble, Matthews among this weeks winners

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Here is the unofficial results from Bay Equipment Rentals night on June 7 at the Bya Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing series.
The Outlaw Bandoleros were off this week.
Racing action is back with the Shriner’s Classic this Friday June 13 at the Speedworld. Green Flag at 7 p.m.
Unofficial results from Scotia Speedworld on June 6, 2025
Bluenose Pools Beginner Bandolero:
1. 11 Addison Veinotte
2. 55 Ben Turple
3. 38 Jake Campbell
4. 16 Sarah Vandenburg
Heat 1: 11 Addison Veinotte
United Mortgage Alliance Legend Division:
1. 03 Colton Noble
2. 71M Chase MacKay
3. 00 Caden Tufts
4. 9 Campbell Delaney
5. 45 Brett Pashkoski
Heat 1: 97 Daniel Vandenburg
Heat 2: 71M Chase MacKay
Traction Mini Stock Division
1. 99 Dave Matthews
2. 45 Travis Keefe
3. 84 Ross Moore
4. 48 Chris Drover
5. 14 Darren Hodder
Heat 1: 33 Tyler Hallahan
Heat 2: 0 Jason Pickles
Heat 3: 58 Jamie Dillman
Maritime Auto Glass Sportsman
1. 25 Andrew Lively
2. 85 Darren Hilchie
3. 66 Jeff Breen
4. 62 Sheldon Pemberton
5. 51 Dylan Dowe
Heat 1: 25 Andrew Lively
Heat 2: 85 Darren Hilchie
The Mascot Mayhew was held prior to the race on June 6. CPA won the inaugural championship. Other schools participating were Bayview; Sackville High; Millwood High; and the Truro Bearcats.
We’re racing next Friday June 13 at 7 p.m.