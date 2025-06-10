SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Noble, Matthews among this weeks winners

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Here is the unofficial results from Bay Equipment Rentals night on June 7 at the Bya Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing series.

The Outlaw Bandoleros were off this week.

Racing action is back with the Shriner’s Classic this Friday June 13 at the Speedworld. Green Flag at 7 p.m.

Unofficial results from Scotia Speedworld on June 6, 2025

Bluenose Pools Beginner Bandolero:

1. 11 Addison Veinotte

2. 55 Ben Turple

3. 38 Jake Campbell

4. 16 Sarah Vandenburg

Heat 1: 11 Addison Veinotte

United Mortgage Alliance Legend Division:

1. 03 Colton Noble

2. 71M Chase MacKay

3. 00 Caden Tufts

4. 9 Campbell Delaney

5. 45 Brett Pashkoski

Heat 1: 97 Daniel Vandenburg

Heat 2: 71M Chase MacKay

Traction Mini Stock Division

1. 99 Dave Matthews

2. 45 Travis Keefe

3. 84 Ross Moore

4. 48 Chris Drover

5. 14 Darren Hodder

Heat 1: 33 Tyler Hallahan

Heat 2: 0 Jason Pickles

Heat 3: 58 Jamie Dillman

Maritime Auto Glass Sportsman

1. 25 Andrew Lively

2. 85 Darren Hilchie

3. 66 Jeff Breen

4. 62 Sheldon Pemberton

5. 51 Dylan Dowe

Heat 1: 25 Andrew Lively

Heat 2: 85 Darren Hilchie

The Mascot Mayhew was held prior to the race on June 6. CPA won the inaugural championship. Other schools participating were Bayview; Sackville High; Millwood High; and the Truro Bearcats.

We’re racing next Friday June 13 at 7 p.m.