LOCKVIEW HIGH: Fownes, Potter named athletes of the year

FALL RIVER: Students’ successes were recognized in a small celebration at Lockview High on Tuesday morning.

Paityn Fownes and Tucker Potter were the big winners taking home the Male and Female Athlete of the Year honours.

Luke Henneberry and Cate Gaudry were named senior scholar of the year winners.

Those were among some of the major awards handed out, with others mentioned below in our story.

In a switch from a usual athletic awards banquet, Lockview High held an awards celebration during the school day.

Besides athletic awards, the school said recognition for other student achievements and successes were recognized whether it was with the band, the musical, etc. These were dubbed the Miller awards.

There were cupcakes and time for the recipients to socialize with one another and get their photos taken with their recognition and award.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Potter, who calls Fetchers Lake home, played on the LHS football; rugby; baseball; and track and field teams as a Dragon.

“It’s pretty nice,” said Potter.

“Hopefully next year I can keep improving and play at the higher level and play at university someday/”

Fownes, from Windsor Junction, was excited to be the female athlete of the year winner.

“I was very surprised, but very happy and relieved,” she said. “Just proud I think.”

She played jr. varsity soccer; cross country; varsity basketball; track and field; badminton; and slo-pitch.

How did she manage to balance school with all the sports she participated in?

“A calendar that’s for sure,” she said with a chuckle. “A colour coded calendar and giving myself lots of notice and time when assignments were due.

“It was all worth it.”

She couldn’t summarize what it meant.

“It’s just crazy, it all means a lot to me,” said Fownes. “I’m just very happy.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Cate Gaudry and Luke Henneberry were the senior scholar winners. (Healey photo)

Henneberry said the award shows he kept his grades up while playing a lot of sports.

“It feels great to be the recipient,” he said.

Gaudry, of Windsor Junction, echoed Henneberry’s comments.

“It’s pretty cool to be the winner of the award,” she said.

“It shows that I was able to keep my academic marks up while participating in sports here at Lockview.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Other major award winners included:

Max Brien and Grace Hilton as rookies of the year.

Oliver Hayward and Jorja MacDonald as Freshman Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Cole Howell and Sarah Walsh were named Sportsperson of the Year.

The LHS Dragons boys golf team was named Team of the Year.

Meanwhile, the Dragons senior girls track, and field team was awarded the Outstanding Performance of the Year award.

The team consisted of Sophie Daigle; Anna Smith; Anna Carruthers; Cicely Harnum; Cate Gaudry; Reese Quist; Charlie Grant; and Ava MacKay.

Track and field. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)