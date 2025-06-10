Senior active group gets provincial support in Sackville-Uniacke

LOWER SACKVILLE/MOUNT UNIACKE: A new provincial investment of $1,774 is helping enhance recreational opportunities for older adults in Sackville–Uniacke.

The Sackville Seniors Advisory Council, located in Lower Sackville, is receiving the grant to improve its carpet bowl program.

The funding will support the purchase of new equipment and minor facility enhancements that improve safety, accessibility, and the overall participant experience.

Carpet bowling remains a popular and accessible sport for seniors, encouraging physical activity, mental stimulation, and social connection.

“Our seniors have spent decades building this community and we owe it to them to ensure they can stay active, engaged, and connected,” said MLA Brad Johns.

“This small but meaningful investment will help the Sackville Seniors Advisory Council continue to deliver programs that keep older adults healthy and involved.”

The investment is made through the Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage (CCTH).

The department funds initiatives that promote active living, cultural engagement, and accessible community development across Nova Scotia.

More information on CCTH grants and community investments is available at: https://cch.novascotia.ca/investing-in-our-future