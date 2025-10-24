‘She was fearless’: Family remembers five-year-old Adalind Gaul

A muddy faced Adalind Gaul all smiles. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: Fearless. Determined. Loving.

Those are just a few of the words used to describe five-year-old Adalind Gaul, whose boundless energy, adventurous heart, and gentle soul left a lasting mark on everyone who knew her.

Adalind, who was in Grade Primary at Ash Lee Jefferson Elementary School, was one of two children who tragically lost their lives in a boating accident in Queens County earlier this month. A man and another child were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Her mom, Karla DeYoung,spoke with The Laker News to share the type of little girl her daughter was. One that was full of life, laughter, and love.

“She was fearless,” Karla said, with husband Jon Gaul nearby.

“We’d tell her how strong she was all the time, and you could tell by her little grin that she knew it too.”



Adalind Gaul. (Submitted photo)



That fearless spirit showed early. Adalind mastered a two-wheel bike by age three-and-a-half, rode a dirt bike at five just to keep up with her big brothers, and could conquer any set of monkey bars, even ones they couldn’t.

She loved climbing anything she could — trees, poles, even the sides of buildings — and was thrilled to make it to the top of the indoor climbing gym this past summer.

“She was always climbing, always moving,” Karla recalled with a smile. “She just loved being active.”

A love for life’s little adventures

Whether she was jumping off the dock at the WJCC, swimming for hours in the family pool, or dropping in on her scooter at the local skate park, Adalind was happiest in motion.

“She was never afraid to try something new,” her mom said. “If she fell, she’d just say, ‘I’m OK,’ and get back to it.”

Adalind having fun on playground equipment.

Adalind’s adventures also took her far from home.

She’d already visited Banff, Puerto Rico, Disney World, and most recently Quebec on a family road trip. She loved flying and always asked when the next trip would be.

Her favourite destination, though, might have been Marco Polo Land in PEI, where she’d race around the campground with her cousins and convince her brother Aidan to buy her treats at the store.

“She was always up for an adventure,” Karla said. “Camping, fishing, dirt biking, or just driving the trails in the Jeep or the Bronco, she loved it all.”

A creative, kind-hearted soul

Adalind’s creative side was as strong as her adventurous one. She loved to paint, colour, and draw, often using scotch tape for everything.

“We used to joke that we’d just buy her rolls of tape for Christmas,” Karla laughed.

She had an eye for fashion too, though her style was uniquely her own.

Mismatched, colourful, and often well-loved outfits were her trademark, and when it came to hairstyles, it was always “two ponies with braids.”

Adalind as a Christmas elf at her school.

“She was so independent,” Karla said. “She knew what she liked, and that’s what she wore — no matter what.”

Adalind also loved celebrating special occasions. Her birthdays, Halloween, and Christmas were some of her favourite times of the year.

“She had already picked out her Halloween costume and was counting down to her sixth birthday,” Karla said.

“She loved the excitement of it all.”

A devoted little sister

Family meant everything to Adalind. She shared a close bond with her brothers Aidan and Quinn, always wanting to be part of whatever they were doing.

She and Quinn were partners in play, dressing up in matching elf pajamas, building imaginary worlds, and filling the house with laughter (and a little bit of chaos).

“They were the best of friends,” Karla said. “She’s left a very big void in Quinn’s life.”

Her bond with Aidan was just as strong.

Each school day, he would walk her to her classroom, letting her hold his backpack strap and giving her a hug goodbye.

“He got her through a tough year in pre-primary,” Karla shared. “He was always there for her, with piggybacks, spins, and endless love.”

Adalind Gaul and her dog Nola.

A gentle heart full of love

Adalind’s kindness shone through in the smallest ways. She was always picking wildflowers for her mom and dad, offering words of encouragement, or doing something thoughtful for her brothers.

Though she was stingy with her kisses, teasing her dad and nana by saying “no” with a smirk, those she gave were meaningful.

“She knew it made us laugh,” Karla said. “And when you got a kiss from her, you knew she really meant it.”

One constant companion who received endless affection was Nola, the family dog.

Nola tolerated being climbed on, examined, and hugged tight, and always made sure to stand protectively by Adalind’s side.

Adalind gets a piggyback.

A bright light remembered

Adalind wasn’t like most kids — she didn’t care much for pizza, preferring sushi or “chicken and rice.” She loved Hi Chew candies and buying chips at the school canteen with her friends.

Aidan recalls his sister always loving suckers and ice cream.

“It’s all the little things that made her so happy,” Karla said.

At night, her routine always ended the same: a back scratch, then curling up on her mom’s chest to fall asleep.

“Even though she had a new big girl bed, most mornings we’d wake to find her between us,” Karla said softly.

“We loved waking up to her.”

Adalind also shared a special friendship with Lucy Cable-Munroe, who treated her like a little sister.

“Lucy was amazing with her,” Karla said.

“I can still hear Lucy saying, ‘OK, Adalind, that is enough.’ Adalind adored her.”

Forever loved

In her five years, Adalindfilled countless hearts with joy, courage, and love. She lived bravely, cared deeply, and saw the world with wide-eyed wonder.

“Her life was full of family, friends, and so much love,” Karla said. “We will miss her forever, but we are so thankful for the beautiful years we had with her.”

About Adalind

Name: Adalind Gaul

Age: 5

School: Grade Primary, Ash Lee Jefferson Elementary

Parents: Karla DeYoung and Jon Gaul

Brothers: Aidan and Quinn

Favourite things: Sushi, “chicken and rice,” Hi Chew candies, and Fruit by the Foot

Loved: Climbing, swimming, dirt biking, painting, family adventures, and her dog Nola