“She was just perfect.” Remembering Lucy Cable-Munroe

Lucy Cable-Munroe with her school backpack. She's being remembered as strong-willed, polite, confident, and authentic. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: The laughter, kindness, and light of 10-year-old Lucy Cable-Munroe still fill the hearts of those who loved her.

Lucy was one of two children who tragically lost their lives in a boating accident earlier this month when the boat they were on with two others took on water and overturned on Lake Rossignol.

Her parents, Becky and Troy Cable-Munroe, say while they are living through unimaginable heartbreak, they wanted to share with The Laker News the kind of child Lucy was — funny, thoughtful, compassionate, and wise beyond her years.

“She was the kindest, sweetest girl you could ever meet,” Becky said softly, sitting with Troy at their Fall River Village home.

“We’ve had parents message us to say how much of a positive influence Lucy had on their kids — things we didn’t even know about. That’s just who she was.”

Lucy Cable-Munroe by water. (Submitted photo)

Lucy, a student at Georges P. Vanier Junior High, was described by both her parents as “an old soul,” and was mature beyond her age yet still full of playful joy. She loved her family, her friends, and her little sister, Poppy, and brother Jack.

“She was so funny, smart, and genuinely caring,” Troy recalled.

“Kids warmed up to her right away — they were drawn to her energy. She loved to help, loved to take care of others.”

A balance of sparkle and muddy crocs

Lucy’s mom smiles when she remembers her daughter’s personality — equal parts fashionista and frog-catcher.

“She loved to look nice,” Becky laughed, “but she’d be just as quick to kick off her shoes and go barefoot into the pond to find frogs.

“She’d have her little outfit on, and then five minutes later, she’d be knee-deep in mud. That was Lucy.”

She was known for her sense of style, her love of Jellycats, and her fascination with horses and animals.

Lucy loved Christmas more than any other time of year — already counting down the days and helping decorate for Halloween weeks in advance.

“Her favourite time was decorating with me,” Becky said.

“She had already been texting me countdowns for Christmas just a couple of weeks ago.”

A heart for others

Even at school, Lucy’s kindness shone through. Teachers and classmates alike knew her for her warmth.

One parent shared that Lucy had once noticed their daughter too shy to join in at recess — and made a point to include her every day after that.

“She stood up for what was right,” Becky said. “She believed in herself. She just wanted to make people happy — and she did.”

Another message the family received read:

“Thank you for sharing your daughter with my son. Lucy made him a better person. She was the most influential peer in his life.”

Lucy Cable-Munroe in Halifax. (Submitted photo)

The joy of life

Lucy had a love for music, even if her dad jokingly didn’t approve of her playlist.

“She loved Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift, which I can manage,” Troy said with a grin. “But she’d throw in Eminem and Kendrick Lamar too.”

She also enjoyed tennis and watching Halifax Mooseheads games with her dad and sister, cowbells in hand.

“She wasn’t a big sports kid,” Becky said, “but she loved going to games. It was about the fun of it.”

And while she liked looking her best, she was also known for being tidy and organized.

“Her room was always spotless,” Becky said. “She loved following the rules — maybe even too much sometimes,” she laughed.

“She’d take on the parent role and bossing Poppy about tidying her room as she loved playing the mum role.”

Lucy and mom Becky. (Submitted photo)

A community’s compassion

In the days following the tragedy, the Cable-Munroe family says they’ve been overwhelmed by the support from Fall River and beyond.

“It’s been unbelievable,” said Troy. “The food, gift cards, messages, people stopping us just to say they’re thinking of us.

“We didn’t even realize how strong this community was until now.”

Lucy and dad Troy. (Submitted photo)

Becky agreed.

“Everywhere we go, people show us they care. You can tell they’re hurting too. It means the world to us — it really does.”

Gratitude to Gaul family

The family also shared gratitude and concern for Jon and Karla Gaul, whose daughter Adalind also died in the accident.

“We care deeply about them and will ever remain grateful to Jon for how he fought to save our daughter,” said Becky.

“The Gaul family brought even more fun and joy to Lucy’s life, including her in many of their family adventures.

“We are so thankful for everything they did for her,” said Troy.

The service

A celebration of Lucy’s life will take place Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s United Church in Fall River.

The service will be open to the community, with a private gathering for family and close friends at the LWF Hall afterward.

Plans are underway to live-stream the service for those unable to attend.

“She just wanted to make people proud.”

In the quiet moments, Becky and Troy hold tight to Lucy’s laughter, her warmth, and her love for life.

“She was perfect in every way,” Becky said through tears. “Strong-willed, polite, confident, and authentic.

“Everyone who met her said the same thing, that she was just lovely.”

Troy added, “She just wanted to make people proud. And she did.

“In her short little life, she made such an incredible impact.”

Community Support & Memorial Information

A GoFundMe page has been established to support the Cable-Munroe family and The Gaul family as they navigate this devastating loss and to honour Lucy’s memory.

💜 Support Lucy’s Legacy: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-lucy-cablemunroe

💛 Support for Adalind’s Family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/supporting-the-gaul-family

Community members continue to deliver meals, cards, and donations, a reflection, Becky said, of the same compassion Lucy showed every day of her short but beautiful life.

“It’s the worst time of our lives,” Becky said, “but to know that everyone around us cares — it makes a difference.”

Lucy Cable-Munroe with little sister Poppy. Lucy is being remembered as strong-willed, polite, confident, and authentic. (Submitted photo)