Sheehan, Munden assist Bearcats to second in U-15 at Ice Jam

MILLER LAKE/ELMSDALE: Two local hockey players helped their Under-15 Major Bantam team to a runner-up finish at the Saltwire East Coast Ice Jam on the weekend.

Owen Sheehan of Miller Lake and Chace Munden of Elmsdale both suit up for the Truro Bearcats U-15 Major team. It was the team’s first time making it to the championship final.

The U-15 major team saw 27 teams compete from N.B., N.S., P.E.I., and NL.

Truro only surrendered nine goals all tournament long (seven total games). In the round robin, the Bearcats were 2-1 (won-loss).

Sheehan and Munden each had an assist apiece in a 4-0 win over the Rangers U-15 on Wednesday to start the tournament.

In the second game, a 5-0 win over the Matrix from PEI, Munden had an assist while Sheehan had a goal.

No stats were available for any of the playoff games for either player.

The Gulls shut out the Bearcats 4-0 in the final to win the 2023 Ice Jam U-15 Major championship.

Truro is hosting the U-15 Major Provincials in Truro from March 16-19.