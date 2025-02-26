Sipekne’katik urge residents to prepare for rainfall, warmer temperatures

SIPEKNE’KATIK: The following is from the Sipekne’katik EMO Committee as posted on the Sipekne’katik First Nation facebook page.

Recent warmer temperatures have initiated the snow melting process, and additional rain and flurries are expected in the forecast for the week.

In particular, Friday will bring warm temperatures and rainfall.

The EMO Committee would like to remind community members to prepare for the possibility of rising water levels and consider the following:

Prepare your property by clearing or tying down light items that may float away.

Please clean outside drains near your home.

Plan Ahead – Seal basement windows and doors.

Do not store important items in areas of your home prone to flooding/water damage. If it is necessary to store these items in your basement, ensure they are kept elevated off the floor.