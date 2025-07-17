Local Sportsman, Legend drivers ready to get green flag on IWK 250 Super Weekend

The 96 of Scott O'Neill sits idle in the pits on practice day for the MASS Sportsman at Riverside International Speedway on Thursday July 17. (Submitted photo)

RIVERSIDE INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY: Six Sportsman drivers and six Legend car drivers from the East Hants/Windsor Junction/Waverley/Beaver Bank areas will hit Riverside International Speedway in Antigonish for the second night of racing on IWK 250 Super Weekend.

The NAPA Henry’s Auto Pro Sportsman will run 100 lap in a feature points race as part of the Maritime All Star Sportsman (MASS) series, while the Legends will finally contest round one in 2025 for the Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends tour. Their race will be a 50 lap feature.

For the Sportsman, locals expected to drive for the checkered flag as per the track include:

08 Matt Vaughan of Lantz, your current MASS points leader with two wins.

8 Dawson Noble of Upper Nine Mile River

14 Alex Johnson of Enfield

18 Harry Ross White HOSS of Kennetcook

96 Scott O’Neill of Enfield

99 Philip Barkhouse of Beaver Bank.

The full list includes:

01) Joey Livingstone, Trenton, NS (06) Sara Thorne, Chance Cove, NL (08) Matt Vaughan, Lantz, NS (6) Kyle Bent, Windermere, NS (8) Dawson Noble, Upper Nine Mile River, NS (9) Daniel Delorey, Antigonish, NS (9) Owen Groves, Heart’s Delight, NL (10) Brady Creamer, Miramichi, NB (11) Chad Sinton, Truro, NS (14) Alex Johnson, Enfield, NS (16) Ross Thorne, Chance Cove, NL (18) Harry Ross White, Kennetcook, NS (19) Landon Pierce, Blockhouse, NS (30) Gerald Hicks, Conception Bay South, NL (31) Jeffrey Reid, Fort McMurray, AB (45) Ashley Creelman, Debert, NS (47) Dan Cameron, Westville, NS (50) Mike Riley, Timberlea, NS (51) Dylan Dowe, Bedford, NS (56) Josh Collins, Jerseyside, NL (66) Jeffrey Breen, Antigonish, NS (67) Dylan Blenkhorn, Truro, NS (68) Michael Cormier, Grand-Barachois, NB (78) Dennis Nickerson, Marshy Hope, NS (81) Lynden MacDougall, Sydney, NS (85) Darren Hilchie, Little Harbour, NS (87) Kevin Morse, Antigonish, NS (92) Brandon Hodder, Fort McMurray, AB (96) Scott O’Neill, Enfield, NS (99) Phillip Barkhouse, Beaverbank, NS (92) Brandon Hodder, Fort McMurray, AB (94) Deven Smith, Halifax, NS

Entry list is subject to change without notice.

In the Legends division, going for the points win in the Superior Foundations Legends Challenge 50 lap race will be:

03 Colton Noble, of Upper Nine Mile River

3 Nathan Langille of Coldbrook (Enfield)

18 Josh Langille of Coldbrook (Enfield)

24 Ayden Christensen of Windsor Junction

81 Nat Singer of Kennetcook

98 Craig MacDonald of Waverley.

The full list includes:

Superior Foundations Legends Challenge | Friday, July 18

(00) Caden Tufts, Halifax, NS (03) Colton Noble, Upper Nine Mile River, NS (07) Kelsey Hann, New Glasgow, NS (0) Tanton Wooldridge, Summerside, PE (3) Nathan Langille, Coldbrook, NS (7) Steven Brewer, Placentia, NL (9) Campbell Delaney, Halifax, NS (13) Aiden MacDonald, Covehead, PE (14) Brayden Wadden, Hammonds Plains, NS (14m) Samantha MacDonald, Lawrencetown, NS (18) Josh Langille, Coldbrook, NS (20) Devin Wadden, Hammonds Plains, NS (23) Teagan Dempsey, Fredericton, NB (24) Ayden Christensen, Windsor Junction, NS (32) Landon Pierce, Blockhouse, NS (33) Cullen O’Connor, St. John’s (39) Chase Livingston, Springhill, NS (34) Stephen Piccott, Jr., Donaldston, PE (44) Nathan Blackburn, Hubley, NS (66) Owen Mahar, Hubley, NS (71) Chase MacKay, Bear Cove, NS (81) Nate Singer, Kennetcook, NS (84) Noah Healey, Conception Bay South, NL (87) Danny Chisholm, Port Williams, NS (89) Emily Chisholm, Antigonish, NS (94) JJ MacPhee, Yarmouth, NS (97) Daniel Vandenburg, Glenholme, NS (98) Craig MacDonald, Waverley, NS (111) Wayne Hanlon Jr., St. John’s, NL

Entry list is subject to change without notice.