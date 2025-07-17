Miller re-signs with NIHL’s Raiders

Shaun Miller. (Submitted/Maritime Hockey photo)

ENFIELD: An Enfield hockey player will be back in the NIHL for another season when the puckd rops this September.

According to Maritime Hockey, Enfield product Shaun Miller has re-signed with the Romford Raiders.

The Raiders play in the National Ice Hockey League, a semi-professional ice hockey league administered by the English Ice Hockey Association.

Last season, Miller, a Cape Breton Eagles alum, recorded 96 points, including 42 goals, in 46 games, showcasing his offensive flare in dominating fashion.