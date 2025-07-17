Four local girls named to Under-14 roster for Team N.S. at Challenge Cup

A hockey puck hits the ice. (Pexels.com photo)

FALL RIVER/NINE MILE RIVER: Four local U-14 girl hockey players have been named to Team N.S. for the Atlantic Challenge Cup.

Molly James, Mary Hartnell, and Nora Hartnell, all three of Fall River; and Blair Livingstone of Nine Mile River were announced as part of the roster for the squad.

The Atlantic Challenge Cup takes place over the Thanksgiving weekend in Moncton, N.B.

A highlight of the roster is that 10 of the 20 players are from the Metro West Force Association.

The team is built from a roster of six that is named in the spring; then cut to two rosters which goes to St. F.X. for a week training camp. From there the final team is picked.

The rest of the roster is:

The U14 girls roster. (HNS photo)