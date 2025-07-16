Brien, MacFarlane named recipients of Brenda Wickstrom Memorial Scholarship

Steve Wickstrom is pictured presenting the Brenda Wickstorm Memorial Scholarship to , James Brien and Dannie MacFarlane. Also pictured is Matt Sullivan (Fall River Basketball). (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: Two Lockview High students are the recipients of a scholarship in the name of a well-liked woman in the Fall River community.

The Brenda Wickstrom Memorial Scholarship is funded by Fall River Rebels Basketball and a group of Wickstrom’s friends and family.

She was the original treasurer for Rebels Basketball.

Wickstrom passed away in 2004 from breast cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The scholarship was presented this week by Brenda’s husband Steve to two graduating students from LHS.

The recipients for 2025 are Dannie MacFarlane from Windsor Junction and James Brien from Fall River. Each received $1,000.

Dannie will be studying Child and Youth Care at NSCC.

James is also going to NSCC for Radio and Television Journalism.

The scholarship is open to graduating students who have participated in Fall River Rebels Basketball.