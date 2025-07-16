The Laker News

Sports

Brien, MacFarlane named recipients of Brenda Wickstrom Memorial Scholarship

ByPat Healey

Jul 16, 2025 #Brenda Wickstrom Scholarship, #Dannie MacFarlane, #Fall River, #Fall River Rebels, #James Brien, #Rebels Basketball, #Windsor Junction
Steve Wickstrom is pictured presenting the Brenda Wickstorm Memorial Scholarship to , James Brien and Dannie MacFarlane. Also pictured is Matt Sullivan (Fall River Basketball). (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: Two Lockview High students are the recipients of a scholarship in the name of a well-liked woman in the Fall River community.

The Brenda Wickstrom Memorial Scholarship is funded by Fall River Rebels Basketball and a group of Wickstrom’s friends and family.

She was the original treasurer for Rebels Basketball.

Wickstrom passed away in 2004 from breast cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The scholarship was presented this week by Brenda’s husband Steve to two graduating students from LHS.

The recipients for 2025 are Dannie MacFarlane from Windsor Junction and James Brien from Fall River. Each received $1,000.

Dannie will be studying Child and Youth Care at NSCC.

James is also going to NSCC for Radio and Television Journalism.

The scholarship is open to graduating students who have participated in Fall River Rebels Basketball.

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Sports

Lockview High football players suiting up for N.S. at Football Canada Cup

Jul 15, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports

U17 Elks, Mastodons win divisions at Graham Isenor Memorial tournament

Jul 14, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports

Four Enfield, Sackville players representing N.S. at football U-16 Eastern Challenge

Jul 14, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

East Hants News

4-H opens door to opportunities for young participants

July 16, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports

Brien, MacFarlane named recipients of Brenda Wickstrom Memorial Scholarship

July 16, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured East Hants News

Community rallying around Dutch Settlement family after devastating fire

July 15, 2025 Pat Healey
News Featured

Grenade discovered outside Dartmouth home

July 15, 2025 Pat Healey