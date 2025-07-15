Lockview High football players suiting up for N.S. at Football Canada Cup

It's a big week for these seven Lockview High football players as they represent N.S. at the Football Canada Cup in Antigonish. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER/ANTIGONISH: Seven players that don the Lockview High Dragons football team colours are representing the province at a high level competition in their own province.

The players are part of Nova Scotia’s entry at the Canada Cup, put on by Football Canada, t

It is taking place July 12-20 at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish.

Game play has already begun for N.S. at the tournament.

The seven players who are on Team N.S. from Lockview High are:

Callum Sampson of Middle Sackville; Tucker Potter of Fletchers Lake; Avery Wilson of Waverley; Breton George of Wellington; Landon Felix of Bedford; Cameron Parks of Fall River; and Sam Lovett of Fall River;

Nova Scotia faced Ontario on Monday in their opener and lost.

The exact timing for their game Thursday July 17 is not known by us at The Laker News at the time of this post publishing on July 15.