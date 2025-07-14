U17 Elks, Mastodons win divisions at Graham Isenor Memorial tournament

David Watson was named tournament MVP at the Graham Isenor Memorial in Lantz. (Submitted photo)

LANTZ: A great weekend of ball took place at the Graham Isenor Memorial Fastpitch tournament.

In the Intermediate division championship final, the Brookfield U17 Elks downed the Prodigy Sports Red Sox 6-1.

Ewan White was Tournament MVP; Pat Benedict was Top Hitter; and Randy Frame was Top Pitcher.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In the senior division, the East Hants Mastodons nipped the hard working N.S. Canada Games squad by two runs for an 8-6 win in the final.

Milford’s David Watson was Tournament MVP.

Meanwhile, Levi Denny was named Top Hitter and Keegan Maguire was Top Pitcher.

Organizers would like to thank the following for their tournament sponsorship:

Tim Isenor Royal Lepage

Shooters Bar & Grill

Prodigy Sports

Roops Esso

Coldstream Clear Distillery

Information in the above piece was provided to The Laker News.