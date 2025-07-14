The Laker News

Sports

Four Enfield, Sackville players representing N.S. at football U-16 Eastern Challenge

ByPat Healey

Jul 14, 2025 #Antigonish, #Enfield, #Football Canada Cup, #Football Nova Scotia, #St. Francix Xavier University, #U-16 Eastern Challenge
Three of the four players - Enfield residents Jacob Leschied, Jayden Cool, Will Nolter - from Enfield on the U-16 Team N.S. squad at the Eastern Challenge in Antigonish this week. (Submitted photo)

ANTIGONISH: Four football players from the Enfield/Sackville area will be participating on Nova Scotia’s entry in the Under-16 Football Canada Eastern Challenge.

The challenge is taking place July 14-19 at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish.

It will feature N.S., Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Enfield residents Jacob Leschied, Jayden Cool, Will Nolter, and Laidin Cornell from Sackville are on the team.

All four attend Lockview High School in Fall River and suit up with the Dragons football team.

The U16 Eastern Challenge is part of the Football Canada Cup championship that is also happening at the same time at St. F.X. It runs from July 12 to July 20.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Quebec and New Brunswick kick things off at the Eastern Challenge with a 3 p.m. kickoff on July 16.

N.S. plays Ontario on July 16 at 7 p.m.

The winners of each game advance to the championship game on July 19 at 7 p.m.

The losers go to the bronze medal game at 3 p.m. on July 19.

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Sports

U17 Elks, Mastodons win divisions at Graham Isenor Memorial tournament

Jul 14, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports

Weeks Crushers acquire Belnan’s Ian Ramsay in trade with Grads

Jul 13, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports East Hants

Women in motorsports being celebrated by Scotia Speedworld on July 11

Jul 10, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Sports

U17 Elks, Mastodons win divisions at Graham Isenor Memorial tournament

July 14, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants Business News

Business Feature: Chicco’s Asian Grill all about serving good food to community

July 14, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports

Four Enfield, Sackville players representing N.S. at football U-16 Eastern Challenge

July 14, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants

PHOTOS: Smiles all around at Tide Fest

July 13, 2025 Pat Healey