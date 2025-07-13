The Laker News

Weeks Crushers acquire Belnan’s Ian Ramsay in trade with Grads

ByPat Healey

Ian Ramsay has been traded to the Weeks Crushers. (CCHL/Navan Gards photo)

ELMSDALE: Ian Ramsay is going to get to play closer to home this upcoming hockey season.

Ramsay, a defenceman, was traded by the Navan Grads to the Pictou County Weeks Crushers of the Maritime Junior A Hockey League (MHL).

The deal was announced on Saturday. In return, Pictou sends future considerations to the Gards for Ramsay.

The Belnan product suited up in the East Hants hockey Alumni game organized by ADAPT Fitness/Renew Health as part of Tide Fest over the weekend.

The Navan Grads are a Junior A ice hockey team based in Ottawa. The Grads compete in the Central Canada Hockey League as a member of the East Division.

With the Grads in his first season in the CCHL, Ramsay played in 49 games while compiling five goals and two assists.

He also had 30 penalty minutes recorded during the season.

In the playoffs, he had no points in eight games.

