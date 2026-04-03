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Sr. Penguins look to stay alive in Hollingsworth Cup final against Bearcats

ByPat Healey

Apr 3, 2026 #Bryan Gillis, #Cedric Ralph, #East Hants Senior Penguins, #East Hants Sr. Penguins, #Hollingsworth Cup, #Matt Welsh, #senior hockey, #Taylor Burke, #Truro Bearcats
(Healey photo)

LANTZ: The East Hants Senior Penguins look to stay alive in their best-of-seven Hollingsworth Cup final on Sunday night in Truro.

It’s been a series that has been thrilling for fans in East Hants and Truro as the old rivalry has been renewed.

Game six in the series is Sunday at Colchester Legion Stadium. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

A win by East Hants would force a winner-take-all game seven in Lantz on Monday night at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex. Game time is 7 p.m.

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In Lantz for game five, it was Cam Patton scoring the overtime winner for the Bearcats to earn the 4-3 victory.

East Hants goals were scored by Regan Spears, who added an assist; Captain Taylor Burke; and Jimmy Scullion.

Cedric Ralph assisted on two of the tallies, while single helpers went to Will Thompson and Cameron Pound.

Matt Welsh made 42 saves in the victory for Truro.

Meanwhile, Pens netminder Bryan Gillis made 32 between the pipes.

By Pat Healey

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