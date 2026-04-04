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Staying alive: Fisher nets double OT winner to send Jr C Pens to victory in game four

ByPat Healey

Apr 4, 2026 #Admirals, #Annapolis Valley, #Braden Martin, #Cam Fisher, #East Hants, #East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins, #Lantz, #N.S. Jr C championship, #Nathan Langille
East Hants scores and celebrates a goal. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: The East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins remain alive in their best-of-seven championship final against the Admirals.

In a second straight thrilling double overtime game, the Pens this time came away the winner to force a game five in the series next Friday in Lantz and avoid being swept by the Admirals, who had a daunting 3-0 series lead heading into this game.

Game four was played before a boisterous crowd at Credit Union Centre in Kingston on Saturday night.

It was a rough game, which has been the norm between the N.S. Regional Jr C league’s top two teams, with the teams combing for 30 penalty minutes, with Admirals getting 16 and East Hants 14.

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Playing without Captain Sam Rogers (not listed on the game sheet), the Pens were led by affiliate player Braden Martin, an alum from the Kings Hockey Club U16 AAA.

Martin scored the two Pens goals in regulation.

Assists went to Garrett MacLean; Dylan Rafuse; and Nathan Langille.

The Admirals tied the game with 6:14 left to force the overtime period.

The first extra frame solved nothing, before Cam Fisher scored at 6:15 on the power-play of the second overtime, unassisted, to earn the victory for East Hants.

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Gabe Rendell turned away a lot of shots in the win (shots were not indicated on the online game sheet).

A night before, the Admirals scored the game winner in double overtime to break the hearts of many and take the 3-0 series lead in Lantz.

Game five in the series is Friday night April 10 at the Keith Miller Arena in Lantz. Puck drop is set for 8:30 p.m.

Game six will be April 11 at the Apple Dome if necessary at 5 p.m.

The seventh game, if necessary, will be April 12 back at the Keith Miller Arena in Lantz at 8 p.m.

By Pat Healey

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