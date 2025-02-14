Taekwondo athlete nab five medals at Canadian championships

MONTREAL, QUE.: Athletes from Inner Strength Taekwondo in Wellington came home from Montreal with five medals, including three gold.

The athletes, trained and coached by Master Helbert Porter, competed Feb. 4-6 at the 2025 Canadian National Taekwondo championships.

Earning medals were:

Youth division Gold medal – Bella Dimitrijevic

Junior – 52KG category gold medal – Raya Porter

Junior 78 KG category Gold – Ronan Sinclair

Youth Division silver medal – Kayla Dyke

Junior 59 kg bronze – Spiro Likourgiotis

Finishing just shy of the podium were:

Channing Sinclair, Marko Dimitrijevic, Dylan Bennett, and Jonah Priddle.

Raya Porter and Ronan Sinclair will now represent Canada at The Pan American Taekwondo Championships.

Those are taking place in Mexico in April.