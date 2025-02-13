Raya Porter adds to her TKD medal collection with another gold

RENO, NV: A Wellington taekwondo athlete has added another gold medal to her collection.

Raya Porter, with Inner Strength Taekwondo in Wellington, won her fourth straight gold at the 2025 Canadian National TKD Championships held Feb. 4-6 in Montreal, Quebec.

Porter moved up from Cadet to Junior division this year with a -52 kg weight class. Junior age is 14-17 years of age. She is 14-years-old.

The Wellington native, who is coached by Master Helbert Porter, was victorious in all three of her matches.

Porter will now represent Canada at the Pan American Taekwondo Championships in Mexico in April.

She also competed at The Canada Open in Montreal, from Feb. 7-9.

Porter won a silver medal, winning against, Canada, USA, and Puerto Rico.

She lost in the final to Greece.

Porter is now headed to the U.S. Open Taekwondo Championships in Reno, Nevada, February 14-16.